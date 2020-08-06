Sarah Houchens Shows Off Her Hard Body In A Skimpy Pink Bikini: ‘Finding Paradise’

Sarah Houchens put her hard body on full display in her latest Instagram update on Thursday morning. The fitness model stunned fans as she revealed that she was finding her own paradise while on the water in Maryland.

In the sexy shots, Sarah looked smoking hot as she sported a skimpy soft pink string bikini. The top fastened around her neck and behind her back as it emphasized her muscular back, arms, and shoulders. The garment also clung tightly to her chest and showcased her cleavage.

The matching thong bikini bottoms tied over her curvy hips and highlighted her flat tummy and chiseled abs. Fans also got a peek at her lean legs in the shot. However, it was her round booty that stole the show. She accessorized the style with a pair of reflective sunglasses and some studded earrings.

In the first photo, Sarah posed in a boat with her backside towards that camera as she looked out over the water. She arched her back and pushed her booty out while placing both of her hands in front of her. In the second shot, she sat on the edge of the boat and adjusted her hair.

The third pic featured the model lounging with one hand in her hair and her knees bent as she soaked up some sun. The final snap had a darker contrast as Sarah flashed her tan skin while looking out over the sunlit water. In the background, a bright blue sky was also visible.

She wore her blond hair pulled up into a classic ponytail on top of her head. She styled the long locks in straight strands that brushed over the tops of her shoulder and down her back.

Sarah’s 981,000-plus followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the post. The pics collected more than 10,000 likes within the first hour after they were shared to her account. Her supporters also left over 200 comments on the upload.

“Look at that perfect peachyy booty!” one follower stated.

“Literally perfect,” another gushed.

“OH MY GOD TAKE ME WITH YOU,” a third social media user wrote.

“Pretty perfect body great legs nice bikini,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her gym-honed curves in racy outfits online. She’s often seen rocking scanty bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and tight workout gear in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently thrilled her followers when she wore a minuscule snakeskin two-piece.