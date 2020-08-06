Jennifer Garner And Bradley Cooper Get Tongues Wagging In New Beach Pics

Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper sent the rumor mill into overdrive when they enjoyed each other’s company while they soaked up the sun on a Malibu beach this week.

In the candid images shared via TMZ on Thursday, August 6, Cooper could be seen stretched out on the soft sand as he soaked up the glorious Californian sun. The Hangover actor sported a pair of bright orange bottoms and a bare chest for his day at the beach. He looked happy as he wore his famous locks in what seemed to be a small bun.

Garner opted for something less revealing as she matched her navy blue cardigan with a blue patterned dress. Despite the sunny weather and pristine beach, Garner refused to get her feet in the sand and chose to wear white sneakers instead. She shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses. The Daredevil actress seemed to have her hands full as she frolicked in the sand with an adorable blond tot, who appeared to be Cooper’s 3-year-old daughter.

The duo appear to be unlikely friends, but fans may have forgotten that the actors co-starred on Garner’s hit show, Alias, together. It’s not the first time that romance rumors have surrounded the two. According to TMZ, the co-stars were reportedly an item, although they never went public. However, the sun-filled rendezvous seemed to raise a few eyebrows, as they are both currently single.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

According to Intouch Weekly, Garner recently called it quits with boyfriend John Miller. The pair had reportedly been seeing each other for nearly two years before they decided to go their separate ways. A source close to the couple shared that they “split up before L.A. went into lockdown.”

However, it was also revealed to the publication that they “hadn’t seen much of each other” before the lockdown. The source suggested that social distancing may have been the reason the two called things off and noted that they were still friendly and on good terms.

“Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it’s over.”

The Hollywood actress and tech founder reportedly met in October 2018 and appeared to have a happy and “healthy relationship” away from the spotlight of Tinseltown. Cooper similarly finds himself single as he recently parted ways with his longtime girlfriend, Irina Shayk.