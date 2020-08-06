Savannah Prez Shows Off Shapely Thighs While Rocking Tiny Spandex In Belgium

Savannah Prez delighted her audience when she shared a double-photo update to her Instagram feed on August 5. The sizzling pics captured the Belgium-born beauty in a pink workout set that showcased her bombshell curves.

The first photo in the series showed Savannah posed with her backside to the camera. She tilted her head back and closed her eyes while wearing a smile across her face. Savannah chose a colorful wall to pose against, one that featured splashes of pink, teal, and white. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Belgium, where most of her recent images have been snapped. Savannah rocked a seriously sexy set from Bo and Tee that highlighted her athletic figure in all the right ways.

On her upper half, she sported a bra in a bright pink hue that nearly matched the color on the wall. The garment had thin straps that were worn over her bronzed shoulders and a tight band that fit snug on her figure. The bra showed off her sculpted arms and shoulders, and Savannah rocked a pair of matching spandex on her lower half. The shorts fit tightly on her body and had a high waistband that went to the middle of her back.

The second photo in the series showed the fitness model facing front. That time, she wore a serious look on her face as she gazed into the camera with her big, brown eyes. Savannah’s bra featured a scooped neckline that offered a tease of cleavage while showing off her taut tummy. The bottoms fit snug on her shapely thighs, and its daringly short length provided a great view of her ripped quads.

The Belgium-born beauty completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. She styled her long, brunette tresses in a high, flirty ponytail and secured her mane by using a scrunchie that matched the color of her outfit.

In the caption of the post, she shared an inspirational quote and added a few heart emoji. The upload has accrued over 16,000 likes and 188 comments from the model’s eager audience. Some raved over her muscular figure while a few more thanked her for sharing the quote.

“You look fantastic as always. Enjoy your day today,” one Instagrammer gushed.

“You are so gorgeous. I love your curves,” a second fan complimented with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“You look amazing,” a third user wrote.

“Looking at your beautiful pictures always make me smile,” one more chimed in.