WWE Rumors: Superstar Reportedly Being Hyped Backstage As The Next Brock Lesnar

Citing Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Radio, WrestlingNews.co reported that NXT star Ridge Holland is being praised as “the next big thing” by people within WWE. That description was how Brock Lesnar was described when he first broke onto the scene in 2002, and the physical similarities between both performers make them reminiscent of each other in some ways.

Holland wrestled on last night’s episode of NXT, defeating Oney Lorcan and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat match. The superstar looked impressive in his outing, showcasing dominant strength throughout the bout. While Priest eventually won the match, Lorcan took the pin in order to protect Holland.

Holland is reportedly being tipped as one of many NXT stars who will end up carrying the company for years to come. Cal Bloom and Brendan Vink are also believed to be viewed as top prospects for the future.

As The Inquisitr reported, Vince McMahon plans on pushing new stars moving forward, and it’s entirely possible that some of the black-and-gold brand’s most promising hotshots will be promoted to the main roster soon.

The Lesnar comparison reports also suggest that McMahon might be high on the young performer already. The chairman is known to favor bigger wrestlers with impressive physiques, and Holland fits the criteria.

Much like Lesnar, Holland also has a legitimate sporting background. Prior to becoming a professional wrestler in 2016, he was a rugby league footballer in the United Kingdom.

As documented by The Sun, he played with the Hull Kingston Rovers, Batley Bulldogs, Salford Red Devils, and York City Knights. He also made a Super League appearance in 2008.

After that, he played for the Toronto Wolfpack during the team’s inaugural season, before having to retire from the sport due to an injury.

Lesnar played football and competed as an amateur wrestler prior to signing with WWE. Company officials have a fondness for competitors with an athletic history, and that won’t hurt Logan’s chances of receiving a push down the line.

Holland’s in-ring style is also reminiscent of Lesnar. He delivered some suplexes and power moves, which are the types of maneuvers that “The Beast Incarnate” has built his reputation on.

Last night’s match also marked Holland’s debut on television. His performance was strong enough to make people backstage take notice of the former rugby star, and he’ll undoubtedly feature prominently on the black-and-gold brand’s weekly show moving forward.

It’s also possible that he’ll join the UK offshoot when it restarts at a later date.