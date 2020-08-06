Kindly Myers Teases Fans In A Nude Bodysuit: ‘Wait Till You See It From The Back’

Kindly Myers went full bombshell in her latest Instagram upload on Thursday morning. The model showed off her curves as she teased fans in the caption of the post about seeing her racy outfit from the back.

In the sexy shot, Kindly looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a scanty nude bodysuit. The garment featured a low cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage. The suit also featured thin straps that showed even more skin.

The garment was cut high on her curvy hips and clung tightly to her tiny waist. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain around her neck and a large ring on her finger.

Kindly posed with her hip pushed out and her legs apart. She kept her shoulders back as she used one hand to tug at the bottom of the bodysuit. Her other arm rested next to her as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the background, a sunlight blue sky, some green foliage, and an overgrown field were all visible.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The golden locks were styled in voluminous curls that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Kindly has amassed more than 2 million followers on the social media network. Many of those fans made short work of showing their appreciation for her latest post by clicking the like button more than 5,300 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 140 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Just WOW.. can u be anymore perfect?” one follower declared.

“Babe and a half,” another wrote.

“That is a really great photo, who ever did the lighting did well. You look amazing as always. Have a great day,” a third comment read.

“Don’t matter what clothing u decorate yourself with your beautiful throughout,” a fourth social media use gushed.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in racy outfits for her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking scanty bathing suits, tiny tops, and skimpy lingerie in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in the kitchen while wearing a hot pink thong bikini that perfectly complemented her tanned skin. To date, that post has racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 400 comments.