Katelyn Runck Flaunts Major Cleavage In A Sports Bra & Matching Leggings

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a sexy workout ensemble. The photos were taken by Katelyn’s regular photographer, LHGFX Photography, and appeared to have been captured at a time when the natural lighting outdoors was stunning.

Katelyn had a sports beverage by her side from the brand BYLT, and she tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. Her long brunette locks were swept back in a high ponytail that accentuated her stunning features.

Katelyn flaunted serious cleavage in a sports bra with a revealing scooped neckline. The garment had thin black straps that stretched over her shoulders, accentuating her sculpted arms and shoulders to perfection. The top was a pale green fabric on one side and darker green on the other for a unique color-blocked look, and featured a horizontal black band stretching around her body beneath her breasts. In addition to accentuating her chest, the look also put her chiselled abs on full display.

She paired the bra with matching leggings, which had a waistband that settled just beneath her belly button. The leggings were crafted from black fabric, with horizontal bands of color matching her top stretching around her thighs. In the first snap, Katelyn braced herself against a nearby wall and balanced on one foot while her other leg was extended beside her. She wore a pair of pale gray sneakers and gazed directly at the camera in the sexy snap.

The second shot was a full-body picture, and the photographer opted to blur out the background so that Katelyn remained the focal point. She cocked her hips slightly and rested one elbow against the nearby wall, gazing at the camera and holding the sports drink in her other hand.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling images, and the post received over 9,000 likes within just 21 minutes. It also racked up 368 comments in the same brief time span.

“A beautiful girl like you is hard to find, easy to admire and impossible to forget,” one follower wrote.

“You are such an inspiration!!!” another fan added.

“Abs,” a third fan remarked simply, following the comment with two flame emoji as he admired Katelyn’s physique.

“You are looking so gorgeous as always. Happy Thursday katelyn,” another commented.

