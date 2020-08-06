Luciana Del Mar Slays In A Minuscule Black Top & Skimpy Shorts: ‘Focused Attitude’

Luciana Del Mar took to her Instagram account on Thursday morning to share a racy new snapshot with her adoring fans. The stunning model showed some skin as she rocked a revealing ensemble while serving up a “focused” look for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Luciana looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a minuscule black top. The shirt boasted thin spaghetti straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders, as it clung tightly around her chest. Her ample cleavage and a hint of sideboob could also be seen in the shot.

She teamed the top with a pair of dark denim shorts. The garment wrapped tightly around her petite waist and round booty. It featured daring cutouts down the side to showcase her curvy hips, as well. Her flat tummy, impressive abs, and round booty were also highlighted in the snap.

She accessorized the style with a tan sweater that she allowed to hang off of her shoulders, a dainty chain around her neck, and a black hat.

Luciana posed with her body turned to the side and her back resting against a wooden wall. She had her shoulders back and her back arched while she pushed out her booty. She had one arm hanging at her side while the other played with her hair. She bent one knee and wore a steamy expression on her face.

While her dark hair covered by the hat, it was clear that she styled the locks in loose strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Luciana’s 917,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show their support for the post. The photo garnered more than 9,900 likes within the first 11 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 330 messages.

“Baddest in the world,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful and stunning and sexy love this picture a lot love you more,” another stated.

“Looking absolutely fabulous! Sexy outfit!” a third social media user declared.

“So cute,” a fourth person gushed.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing off her flawless physique in her online snaps. She’s become known for rocking scanty bathing suits, tight tops, and skimpy lingerie in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana most recently delighted her followers when she posed in a colorful bathing suit with a plunging neckline as she soaked up some sun by the pool. To date, that snap has raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 450 comments.