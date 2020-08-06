Hunter McGrady Shows Off Her Voluptuous Figure In Tight Leggings

Buxom bombshell Hunter McGrady thrilled her 692,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a stunning snap that accentuated her hourglass figure to perfection. In the picture, Hunter posed next to a chain-link fence. A sports field was visible in the background, and the sun was shining down on her gorgeous features. The sky above was a vibrant blue studded with clouds, and some trees in the distance added another dose of greenery to the frame.

Hunter wore an all-black workout ensemble from the brand Fabletics, who she made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She highlighted her curvaceous legs and hips by rocking a pair of tight black leggings that clung to every inch of her curves. The leggings were slightly cropped, ending an inch or two above her ankles.

She paired the simple bottoms with an eye-catching top that featured a unique one-shoulder detail. The slightly scooped neckline showed off a hint of cleavage, and left one of her shoulders exposed while a ruffled strap stretched over her other shoulder. The top appeared to be a cropped length, and a sliver of skin was visible between the hem and the waistband of her leggings.

Hunter finished off the look with black sneakers, and also added a delicate necklace for a bit of sparkle. Her blond locks were pulled back in a high ponytail that accentuated her features.

Hunter posed with one hand on her waist and the other resting on the fencing nearby. She paired the gorgeous image with a long, heartfelt caption about her experience shopping for workout clothes as a plus-sized woman, and her frustrations with the lack of options. She is an ambassador for the brand Fabletics, and raved about their offerings in the caption.

Hunter’s followers absolutely loved the post, and it received over 14,800 likes within 22 hours, including a like from her fellow model Camille Kostek. It also racked up 224 comments within the same time span.

“You are so gorgeous!” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“This top is so adorable! Need,” another follower added.

“You goddess,” a third fan remarked, captivated by Hunter’s curves.

“Beautiful! Thank you for giving us plus ladies a voice at the design table!!!” another follower commented.

Last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Hunter shared one of the snaps taken in a photoshoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She rocked a black monokini that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and posed in a doorway with fabric draped beside and behind her for a sultry vibe.