Yaslen Clemente Is A ‘Wild One’ In An Animal-Print Mini Dress

In a recent Instagram share, fit bombshell Yaslen Clemente stunned her 2 million followers with a sizzling snap in which she rocked an animal-print mini dress that left little to the imagination. The picture was taken in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated. Yaslen stood on a stretch of a cobblestoned walkway with lush greenery visible in the background, giving the image almost a jungle vibe when paired with her dress.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and Yaslen made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers were interested in picking it up. The garment had a simple silhouette that managed to showcase her curves to perfection.

The animal-print fabric was draped across her chest, showing off a serious amount of skin but keeping her cleavage hidden based on how she was posing. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders and her sculpted arms were on display. The fabric stretched over her toned torso and flat stomach, before covering up her pert posterior.

The look was a mini with plenty of Yaslen’s incredible legs exposed, and the hem barely came a few inches down her thighs. On one side, the garment also featured a small slit with a tie detail that flashed even more skin.

Yaslen allowed the bold look to speak for itself and didn’t add any accessories beyond her choice of footwear. With that, she made another style statement, opting for a pair of sandals with a stiletto heel and lace-up detail. Thin strings stretched across the top of her foot as well as around her ankle and calf, giving the look a majorly sultry vibe.

Yaslen’s blond locks were styled in tousled waves, and parted in a deep side part. She placed one hand on her hip and popped one leg, accentuating her hourglass figure as she gazed seductively at the camera.

Her followers loved the sexy share, in which she proclaimed herself a “wild one” in the caption. The post racked up over 26,300 likes within 19 hours as well as 346 comments from her fans.

“Can’t get enough!” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” another follower added.

“SO gorgeous babe,” a third fan remarked.

“Those legsssssss,” another commented, captivated by Yaslen’s sculpted stems.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen gave her fans a peek behind-the-scenes at how she maintains her incredible physique. She shared a short video clip in which she showed three different moves at the gym that she uses to shape her glutes.