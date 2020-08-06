Cowboys’ Randy Gregory Claims The NFL Is Being ‘Unfair’ About His Reinstatement

Dallas Cowboys‘ defensive lineman Randy Gregory is still waiting for official word from the NFL on whether or not he can play in 2020. On Thursday, he posted his frustrations on Twitter, calling the process unfair.

The former Nebraska football star started the tweet out by saying that he missed playing football. Gregory added that he felt he was doing everything he could to get back on the field.

He said he’s in great shape both physically and mentally and believes he’s doing everything the league has asked of him. He said despite his efforts to be reinstated and rejoin the Cowboys, he’s “being held back” by the coronavirus pandemic and testing.

He said he’s been ready to play and test for months now, but the league has not come forward to help him in his quest to get reinstated. It’s not clear if Gregory was talking about getting tested for COVID-19 or whether he was talking about another round of drug testing.

As Gregory is currently sitting out indefinitely because of repeated drug test failures, it seems he’s trying to get the NFL to give him a clean bill of health on that front.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gregory has been working towards playing in the league again for quite a while. There had been some around the NFL who believed a loosening of penalties for players who violate the drug abuse policy under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. He’d been trying to get back to the Cowboys since much earlier this spring. There was a time when it was believed he would hear back in short order.

Now teams are reporting to camp and getting ready for the coming season. Gregory claims he still hasn’t heard anything definitive one way or another.

He said part of the problem is that he has more questions than he’s getting answers. He also claimed the powers that be are continuously passing the buck when it comes to his case. He alleged commissioner Goodell and other higher-ups are giving him a bit of a run-around. He said they are using the pandemic to give him vague answers or no answers at all.

Gregory claimed, for the most part, he’s been told he just has to sit and wait. He added he doesn’t think what is happening to him isn’t fair, especially when he said he’s been doing everything he can to follow what the rules off the field, on his part.

While most analysts believed there was a good chance Gregory would eventually be cleared to play before the 2020 season, the length of time it has taken has convinced some he won’t be back until at least, 2021.