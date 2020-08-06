NFL Rumors: Bills Cornerback Tre’Davious White Lashes Out At Critics As He Contemplates Opting Out

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is lashing out at critics as the star player considers whether to opt out of the 2020 season, saying that the COVID-19 crisis has struck close to home and he’s not sure whether he will be able to play this year.

White has not officially announced a decision on what he will do in the upcoming NFL season, but has openly speculated that he may join the growing number of players who have decided to opt out rather than play during a pandemic. White took to Twitter on Thursday to speak out against those who have criticized him as selfish for considering not playing this year, telling fans that he had lost a loved on to the coronavirus.

“Crazy that me choosing my family’s wellbeing over a game comes with so called fans attacking and questioning me and saying I’m selfish,” he wrote. “No you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life. Oh by the way my girl’s grandfather passed from COVID. U understand now?”

As BuffaloBills.com reported, White told members of the media earlier in the week that he was weighing his options and speaking to close family members to come to a choice that’s best not only for himself, but his girlfriend and their young child.

“Honestly I’m still undecided,” White told media. “I have until tomorrow. But, I just wanted to come in and kind of see how it was going to go. How the season was going to go as far as moving around in the locker room, how is the day-to-day operation.”

White added that he believes the Bills staff has done a great job of putting healthy and safety protocol in place, but wasn’t sure if he could stay psychologically committed to playing amid worries over whether he could be infected. He added that it weighed on him that he might not be able to pick up his 11-month-old baby without worrying about whether he might be passing along the virus.

The deadline to make a decision on whether to opt out comes later on Thursday, but a number of players have already taken the step that White is contemplating. A number of his teammates on the Bills have already decided not to play in 2020, including defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and fellow cornerback E.J. Gaines.

It was not yet clear when White planned to announce his final decision, but the deadline for opting out comes on Thursday at 4 p.m. More than 40 players had already taken that option ahead of the deadline.