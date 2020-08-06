NFL Rumors: Bills Cornerback Tre’Davious White Lashes Out At Critics As He Contemplates Opting Out

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is lashing out at critics as he considers whether or not to opt out of the 2020 season. On Thursday, he said that the COVID-19 crisis has struck close to home and he’s not sure whether he will be able to play this year.

White has not officially announced a decision about what he will do for the upcoming NFL season but has openly speculated that he may join the growing number of players who have decided to opt out rather than play during a pandemic. White took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to those who have called him selfish for considering not playing this year, telling fans that he had lost a loved on to the coronavirus.

“Crazy that me choosing my family’s wellbeing over a game comes with so called fans attacking and questioning me and saying I’m selfish,” he wrote. “No you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life. Oh by the way my girl’s grandfather passed from COVID. U understand now?”

As BuffaloBills.com reported, White told members of the media earlier in the week that he was weighing his options and speaking to close family members so he could reach a decision that’s best not only for himself but for his girlfriend and their young child as well.

“Honestly I’m still undecided,” White told media. “I have until tomorrow. But, I just wanted to come in and kind of see how it was going to go. How the season was going to go as far as moving around in the locker room, how is the day-to-day operation.”

White added that he believes the Bills staff has done a great job of putting health and safety protocols in place but wasn’t sure if he could stay psychologically committed to playing amid worries over whether he would be infected. He added that the idea of not being able to pick up his 11-month-old baby without worrying about whether he might be passing along the virus weighed on him.

The final opt-out deadline is Thursday at 4 p.m., but more than 40 players made the choice that White is contemplating far ahead of the deadline. A number of his teammates on the Bills — including defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and fellow cornerback E.J. Gaines — have already decided not to play in 2020.

It’s not clear when White plans to announce his final decision, but his time is running out.