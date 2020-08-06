Gabby Allen Flaunts Underboob & Flat Abs In White Bikini: ‘Goal Digger’

Television reality star Gabby Allen has been enjoying a little rest and relaxation in Ibiza. The celebrity’s most recent Instagram updates show her enjoying the warmer temperatures in the tropical location while sporting some rather revealing swimsuits. On Thursday, she shared an update that featured her flashing her underboob and taut tummy while striking a sexy pose on a yacht.

The yacht was situated a deep blue water with another boat in the distance. Part of a rocky landscape covered in trees was also visible behind the boat. It appeared to be a perfect day as the sky was cloudless.

Gabby was wearing a white bikini on a white yacht, which made her bronze skin pop in the sunlight. For an added dose of sex appeal, she wore the straps of her swimsuit top pulled down over her shoulders. She also wore the bottom of it raised up a bit, teasing a bit of underboob. The bottoms had a low-rise front with sides pulled high on her hips.

The popular influencer styled her hair styled in two long, French braids. The hair appeared to be extensions, as the braids were much longer than the shoulder-skimming hair that Gabby is often seen in. She wore one of the braids over her shoulder, and the end of it almost touched the top of her thigh. She accessorized her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Gabby sat on her feet with her legs slightly spread while she gave the camera a sultry look with her piercing blue eyes. The camera captured her from a slight angle, showing off all off her curves. She placed her hands near her bathing suit top, drawing the eye to her chest and her amazingly flat abs. The pose also showed off her shapely thigh while also putting the sexy curve of her booty on display.

The post was a hit, racking up more than 15,000 likes within a few hours of going live.

Judging from the amount of flame and heart emoji in the comments section, Gabby’s followers were impressed with the picture.

Many of them took to the comments section to rave over the snap.

“Stunning as always,” wrote one admirer.

“Forever beautiful Gabby,” a second follower commented.

“Look beautiful Hun,” a third fan echoed.

“You look unreal!” a fourth Instagram user replied.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star has a body worthy of envy, and she does not mind showing it off.

Last month, she flaunted her fit physique in a colorful bikini while on vacation.