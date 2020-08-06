Charly Jordan Looks Smoking Hot In Two-Piece Activewear Set

Charly Jordan smoldered in the latest myriad of photos that were added to her Instagram feed. The images were posted to her page on August 5 and captured the model in a curve-hugging activewear set.

The first photo in the set showed Charly posed in front of a home with red shingles. She did not use a geotag that reveled her location, but in the caption, she told her fans that she was in Arizona. Charly placed one hand near the center of her part and the opposite at her side and a tag in the post indicated that she was rocking a two-piece set from Boohoo.

The outfit possessed a charcoal color that was the perfect complement to Charly’s fair complexion. On her upper-half, she sported a skintight top that featured long sleeves. The bottom of the shirt was cropped and exposed her chiseled abs. Charly’s bottoms were just as tight and boasted a thick waistband that was worn high on her hips while helping to accentuate her tiny midsection. The tight fit of the pants also showcased her enviable legs.

Charly styled her long, blond locks with a middle part, and her hair tumbled past both shoulders and over her chest. The second image in the series captured Charly posed in profile and the background was blurred, but a mountain range and sunset could be seen in the distance. The model looked over her shoulder and gave fans a peek at her slender silhouette.

The next shot showed Charly striking a fun pose with her long, blond tresses spilling toward the ground. In the following image, she showed off her flexibility by doing a yoga pose and grabbing one of her feet with her hands. She stood balanced on one leg and looked toward the ground while teasing a glimpse of her bombshell body. In the last image in the series, she posed with the mountains at her back. In her caption, Charly revealed that she spent the day on the lake in Arizona, and she hit the Grand Canyon the day prior.

Fans have given the post their stamp of approval already. More than 209,000 have double-tapped the post and 600-plus left comments.

“Wow ur so gorgeous!” one follower gushed with the addition of a single red heart emoji.

“Gorgeous girl, beautiful pictures,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“But you are as hot as the sun,” a third Instagrammer raved alongside a series of flame emoji.

“The most beautiful girl in the world doesn’t exist?…. I doubt it since you are beautiful,” another wrote.