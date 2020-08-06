‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap: Thomas Returns Home After Steffy’s Accident

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, August 5 features Katie Logan (Heather Tom) who confronted Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) about her lies. She visited Sally at her apartment and questioned her about her elaborate ruse to let everyone think that she was dying, per Soaps. Sally would not defend herself because her behavior was inexcusable.

Katie felt that the redhead had used her to get Wyatt back. However, she also encouraged Sally to get her life back on track and make a new life for herself. She warned Sally that she needed to let go of Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) because his heart was with Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden).

In the meantime, Wyatt and Flo talked about Katie. They knew that she did not allow anyone to play her for a fool. The Bold and the Beautiful showed how Wyatt and Flo kissed and said that they would never let anyone come between them again.

At the cliff house, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was still in pain. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) encouraged her to take her medication. Just then, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) entered the house carrying a huge bouquet of flowers for his sisters. Ridge left the siblings alone.

Thomas wanted to check in on her because he was worried about her when he heard that she had been in an accident. He told her that he had reflected on his past behavior and had been talking to their mother about it. He encouraged her to take her pain medication because he knew that she was suffering. Even though she was hurting, Steffy didn’t want to take the drugs.

At Forrester Creations, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) told her sister that Steffy had been involved in a motor vehicle collision. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) was glad that she could be there for Ridge. Brooke said that Ridge was still hurt by her kiss with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) but she believed that they would get through this.

Later on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge told Brooke that he was worried about Steffy. He also mentioned that Thomas had come by the cliff house to check on his sister. Brooke was sure that his daughter would get through her ordeal.

Brooke discussed their relationship. She wanted them to recommit to each other because she believed that they were destined to be together. Ridge flashed back to kissing Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) while they were in Vegas. Brooke wanted them to vow that they would always be together, and that nothing or nobody would ever break them apart again.