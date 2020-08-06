‘Big Brother’s’ Angela Rummans Misses Tyler Crispen’s Face As He Returns To CBS’ Summertime House Without Her

The 'Big Brother 20' star misses her man as he vies for the $500K grand prize for a second time.

Big Brother’s Angela Rummans is missing her man. The Big Brother 20 alum is at home in South Carolina while Tyler Crispen, her longtime love whom she met on the reality show two years ago, returned to the CBS summertime house for this year’s all-star season.

In a new post to her Instagram page, the female half of “Tangela” shared a photo of Tyler posing in the water. The Big Brother fan-favorite and winner of the 2018 America’s Favorite Houseguest prize had wet hair and was all smiles as he peeked through his shades in the photo.

In the caption to the pic, Angela wrote that she misses Tyler’s face more than she can “possibly” describe. She also included hashtags to declare that he’s “got this” after landing as the runner-up to winner Kaycee Clark two years ago.

In comments to the post, fans offered Angela words of support.

“Distance makes the heart grow fonder!” one follower wrote, to which Angela replied, “I don’t think it’s possible, my heart will explode.”

Others couldn’t believe that Angela wasn’t a surprise all-star as well.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when Tyler walked onto the stage!! I thought for sure you would follow!” one fan wrote to Angela. “I was thinking no way you 2 could handle being apart!! When the last person was called my heart sank…YOU hang in there & he’ll be home with the WIN before you know it!”

And another commenter noted that hopefully Tyler will be gone long enough to win the Big Brother game.

” I hope you DON’T see him for 3 months,” the fan told Angela.

While Big Brother:All-Stars just kicked off on Wednesday night with a live move-in premiere, all 16 players were required to quarantine in separate houses for more than two weeks prior due to strict coronavirus protocols that have been put in place. That means the lovebirds will be separated a little longer than usual for this season should Tyler make it all the way to the Big Brother finale.

Of course, his reason for competing in the Big Brother: All-Stars game is totally Tangela-related. On his bio for CBS.com, Tyler revealed that he wants to win Big Brother so he can help Angela open a plant-based restaurant.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, seen on YouTube here, Tyler admitted it was a “rollercoaster” decision to leave Angela for the summer, but that she will be his “motivation” to give his all in the competitions.

Tyler and Angela aren’t the only Big Brother couple that will be separated by this summer’s game. All-star player Daniele Donato married Dominic Briones from her season, and Nicole Franzel is engaged to Victor Arroyo from BB18. In addition, Bayleigh Dayton’s Big Brother love, Swaggy C Williams, is left home alone two to cheer her on two years after proposing to her on the live BB20 finale.