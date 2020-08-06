Selena Gomez Teases Duet With Taylor Swift: ‘We’ve Talked About It For Sure’

Are Selena and Taylor heading into the studio together?

Selena Gomez has teased a potential collaboration with her longtime friend Taylor Swift. The singer opened up about the possibility of herself and her fellow star getting together on a song during a recent question and answer session, in which she admitted that she and the “Cardigan” singer have in fact talked about teaming up before and hinted that there’s a good possibility it could happen.

Selena made the confession on Twitch’s Animal Talking stream on August 5, where she admitted that it’s been a dream of hers to team up with her bestie for a while now.

“I’ve always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor. We both wanted to do that,” she said, per Entertainment Tonight.

Selena then touched on their many years of friendship as she gushed over how close she is with the former country hitmaker.

“It just feels like we’re family, I’ve known her for 13 or 14 years now. She’s been my best friend, [and] we’ve talked about it, for sure,” she added, after she previously teased in 2016 that it would happen “eventually.”

But that wasn’t quite enough for fans hoping to see the besties hit the recording studio together sometime soon. Selena was then pushed a little further on the subject.

The “Love You Like A Love Song” hitmaker was asked if a duet is inevitable and only “a matter of time.”

That’s when the singer and actress playfully teased, “You never know!”

But is seems as though the tease alone was enough, as plenty of fans flocked to social media to share their excitement over any possible duets.

“OMG ARE YOU EXCITED FOR THE POSSIBLE TAYLOR AND SELENA COLLAB!?!?!?!?!?!?” one fan asked in all caps.

“Omg i just wake up and wtfff a collab between TAYLOR AND SELENA WTF,” another excited Twitter user said.

Notably, neither are strangers when it comes to musical collaborations.

Selena has previously teamed up with a number of big names, including Benny Blanco, Tainy and J Balvin on “I Can’t Get Enough”, Charlie Puth on “We Don’t Talk Anymore”, and DJ Snake, Ozuna and Cardi B for “Taki Taki”, to name but a few.

Taylor’s clearly not against a duet or two, either. She’s previously joined forces with Tim McGraw and Keith Urban for “Highway Don’t Care”, Kendrick Lamar on “Bad Blood”, and Zayn Malik on “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”.

Notably, Selena and Taylor have also teamed up before — only not in the studio.

The two performed the former’s hit “Hands To Myself” when she came out as a special guest during Taylor’s “Reputation Tour” in 2018. Before that, they hit the stage together to sing “Good For You” during a stop on the “1989 Tour” at Los Angeles’ Staples Center in 2015.

A few years prior, Selena was also a special guest during a stop on her friend’s 2011 “Speak Now Tour” when they performed “Who Says” at New York’s Madison Square Garden.