Serena Williams Shows Off Her Muscular Legs In A Tight Red Miniskirt

Tennis superstar Serena Williams stunned her 12.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a gorgeous snap taken outdoors in which she flaunted her muscular physique in a bold ensemble. Serena stood on a walkway area with a set of stairs leading to what appeared to be a patio area to her right. To her left were several bushes with stunning purple flowers, and there were plenty of lush green trees visible in the background. The sky above was a vibrant shade of blue without a cloud in sight, casting a natural glow over the entire scene.

Serena rocked an outfit from her own clothing brand, Serena, and she tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the picture. She wore a black t-shirt with a graphic print that featured the label’s logo as well as the phrase “be greater” written across the chest in bold red type.

Serena accentuated the phrase by pairing it with other red pieces to tie together the colors of her ensemble. She rocked the casual t-shirt with a tight red miniskirt that put her sculpted legs on full display. The skirt was somewhat high-waisted, and clung to her hips and upper thighs before leaving the majority of her legs exposed. She added a few extra inches to her height with a pair of black pointed-toe ankle boots.

Serena had a small bag with a thick strap slung over her shoulder, and she rested one hand on her purse while placing the other on her hip. She tilted her head slightly, staring directly at the camera with a serious expression on her face while her legs were slightly spread, accentuating her incredible body. She paired the stunning photo with a simple caption that highlighted the phrase written across her chest.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 44,100 likes within just 50 minutes, including a like from actress and comedian Amy Schumer. The post also racked up 560 comments within the same brief time span from Serena’s eager audience.

“Fire! Thank you for all you do for women! Love you!” one fan wrote, emphasizing her comment by adding a string of flame emoji.

“You’re the greatest,” another follower added.

“SLAY QUEEN!” one fan exclaimed, including a heart eyes emoji and heart emoji in the comment.

“You look amazing,” a fourth follower remarked.

Last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Serena thrilled her followers by modelling a pair of trousers available from her brand. She paired the figure-hugging olive green pants with animal-print stiletto heels and a crisp white button-down shirt for a super sexy and chic look.