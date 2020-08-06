Khloe Terae Does Splits Over Aegean Sea While Rocking Tiny White Bikini

Khloe Terae has been living it up in Santorini, Greece for the last week, and she’s been sure to keep her fans updated on her adventures. In her latest Instagram share on Thursday morning, the model posed on a balcony overlooking the Aegean Sea as she performed some splits and stretches in a tiny white bikini. Her ensemble left very little to the imagination and flaunted her best assets.

The photos showed Khloe posing on a white rectangular balcony that overlooked the famous cube homes lining the mountains. Below, the stunning blue waters could be seen calming rolling in the breeze. The sun shone brightly on the Canadian bombshell and highlighted her tan skin. The scenery was breathtaking, but fans were likely focused on Khloe herself.

Khloe’s look included a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied around her neck and back. The plunging neckline did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Additionally, the open back concept exposed Khloe’s sideboob.

Khloe’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a matching string thong in a U-shape. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The high cuts put her long, lean legs and round booty on show.

Khloe finished off her outfit with a silver pendant necklace, a dainty bracelet, and a shell anklet. She also wore a colorful headscarf wrapped around her blond locks, which were pulled back in a low bun.

In a handful of the images, Khloe lay on her tummy and arched her back in an upward dog motion. She also stuck her derriere out for the camera. One shot showed the babe leaning on her arms as she arched her back once more and pointed her toes to elongate her pins. Finally, she performed an impressive vertical split to show off her flexibility.

The post received more than 5,150 likes and just over 100 comments in just a few hours, proving to be a hit with Khloe’s fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“This is soooo amazing,” one fan said with a heart-eye emoji.

“Perfection… look at that caramel skin,” another user added.

“Stunning and hot,” a third person added.

Khloe’s followers have loved seeing her vacation updates. Another post saw the model in the same gorgeous spot, though that time she went completely topless with a pair of sage bikini bottoms and a watermelon.