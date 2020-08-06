Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She And Chris Martin ‘Never Fully Settled’ As A Couple

Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that she and her rockstar ex Chris Martin “never fully settled into being a couple” in a revealing essay for British Vogue.

The Sliding Doors actor opened up about her relationship with Chris and confessed that — while the celebrity pair were close — they “just didn’t quite fit together.”

“There was always a bit of unease and unrest. But man, did we love our children.”

Gwyneth wrote that she first realized her marriage was over during an idyllic Tuscan vacation celebrating her 38th birthday, when she experienced an “almost involuntary” epiphany. However, it would be years before the power couple confronted this reality.

In the time that elapsed between this realization and their official split in 2016, Gwyneth said the couple tried “everything” to make the marriage work.

“We did not want to fail. We didn’t want to let anyone down. We desperately didn’t want to hurt our children. We didn’t want to lose our family,” she explained.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

However, the marriage-saving measures failed and the pair famously announced they would “consciously uncouple.” The actor admitted in the essay that this unique term describing the end of a relationship sounded “a bit full of itself, painfully progressive and hard to swallow.”

The concept of consciously uncoupling was first introduced to the struggling spouses by their therapist as a way to separate whilst also retaining their family structure, she explained.

However, she revealed in the publication that when the duo introduced the term to the world in the Goop newsletter that announced their separation, the intensity of the response caused her to bury her head in the sand.

“I never could have anticipated what came next. The public’s surprise gave way quickly to ire and derision. A strange combination of mockery and anger that I had never seen,” she wrote.

Despite the initial backlash, the A-lister said that the concept of consciously uncoupling had “permeated the breakup culture,” with people having asked her how to go about it.

In the wake of the high-profile separation, Gwyneth moved on with television director Brad Falchuk, whom she married in the Hamptons in 2018. She took a similarly unconventional approach to her new relationship, only moving in with her new husband after a year of marriage, InStyle reported.

In her British Vogue essay, the actor concluded that Brad is “meant to be the person I grow very old with,” just as her rockstar ex-husband was meant to be the father of her two children.

Meanwhile, the Coldplay frontman began to date 50 Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson. The Sun reported that after the stars spent time together in lockdown, speculation has mounted that the singer will propose.