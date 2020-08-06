Bri Teresi Gives Her Audience An Eyeful Of Underboob In Sexy New Photo

Bri Teresi flaunted her incredible curves on Instagram by posting a photo that saw her clad in a bikini top and spandex. The image was shared with her 1 million-plus fans on August 2, and they have loved the sight.

The photo captured the Maxim model posed in the center of the frame. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California, where she posed indoors. Bri stood in a living room that featured a tan wall with an abstract photo hanging above the couch. A glass coffee table could also be seen in the space as well as a floral-print area rug and a Papasan chair with a gray cushion.

Bri held a product from Manscaped in her right hand, and in the caption, she reminded fans to stay groomed. She ran the opposite hand through her long, blond curls and shot a seductive stare into the camera. The model captured the attention of her audience by rocking a tiny bikini top that left little to the imagination. The garment boasted a bright white hue, and it rode up on her chest, exposing abundant underboob. The piece had a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps that showed off most of her tanned body.

On her lower half, Bri opted for a pair of spandex that featured the Manscaped logo written across the band. She wore the shorts low on her hips and showed off her tiny midsection and toned abs. The fabric was tight on her skin, and its short cut showed off her slender legs.

She styled her long, blond locks with a deep side part, and her hair fell over her shoulder and back. The model added a pair of hoop earrings with diamonds that provided the perfect amount of bling for the racy look. In the caption, she included a code for 20 percent off all products from Manscaped.

Bri’s fans have been far from shy about showing their admiration for the sizzling new shot. The image has accrued over 5,900 likes and 150-plus comments. Most social media users raved over Bri’s fit figure while a few more commented on the product that she was promoting.

“You are so naturally beautiful,” one fan gushed with the addition of a single green heart emoji.

“So adorable. Where is your top from?” another Instagrammer asked.

“You’re a pretty girl, successful modeling,” a third follower raved.

“So beautiful and gorgeous and lovely and hot,” another social media user chimed in with the addition of a few flames.