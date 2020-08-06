Larsa Pippen Snaps A Stunning Selfie While Rocking A Bold Printed Look

Reality television star Larsa Pippen thrilled her 2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a stunning selfie captured in a spot within her home where she takes the vast majority of her selfies. Larsa’s bed, placed atop a large rug, was visible in the background, as was a large flat-screen television mounted to the wall. A set of sliding glass double doors leading out to a balcony filled the space with natural light.

The outfit Larsa wore was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, a label she has rocked previously on her Instagram page. She made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging them in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Larsa started off her ensemble with a printed crop top that showed off a tantalizing hint of cleavage, although her hand obscured some of her chest. The cropped look left several inches of her toned stomach on display.

She layered a jacket over top of that in the exact same pattern, a bold print incorporating ornate gold details, black-and-white leopard print, splashes of red and more. The eye-catching jacket had long sleeves and a loose fit, draping over her body and pooling on the floor.

She finished off the ensemble with high-waisted trousers in the same print. The pants hugged her curves without clinging too tightly, and ended just above her ankles.

Larsa finished off the look with a pair of slide-on shoes with stiletto heels and clear tops that elongated her legs and made it seem as though she wasn’t wearing any footwear at all. She didn’t wear many other accessories, rocking a few delicate layered bracelets on one wrist and what appeared to be a pair of earrings. Her long locks were parted slightly to the side and cascaded down her chest in a sleek style.

Larsa propped herself up on one hand, stretching out across the floor, while she held her cell phone in the other. Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 18,100 likes within 18 hours of going live, as well as 267 comments from her audience.

“Very very stylish and beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Doesn’t get any better than this,” another fan added, followed by a single flame emoji.

“I could wake up to this every day for life,” a third fan remarked, including a string of engagement ring emoji in his comment.

“You are absolutely stunning,” another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa stunned her fans with another outfit from PrettyLittleThing. She rocked a one-piece black swimsuit that had a simple yet super sexy silhouette, and layered a leopard-print cover-up over top of it for a glam beach look.