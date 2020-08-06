Suzy Cortez Wishes Fans A ‘Happy Thursday’ While Clad In Racy Lingerie

Suzy Cortez added another lingerie-clad photo to her social media feed, and her fans have been thoroughly impressed by it. The Miss BumBum World 2019 winner shared the post to her Instagram page on August 6, while wishing her fan base a Happy Thursday.

The sizzling shot captured the model posed on a white couch that was decorated with a brown fur pillow. Not much else of the space could be seen aside from a rustic wood wall that was painted with streaks of white. Suzy was positioned on the center cushion and leaned her weight on one elbow while covering her chest with the same hand. She placed her opposite arm near her side and rested both of her feet on the ground as she gazed into the camera with an alluring stare.

Suzy opted for a racy lingerie set that showed off her fit figure. On her upper half, she rocked a brown bra. Most of the piece was constructed of lace and it exposed her skin underneath. The bra had thick straps and a plunging neckline that allowed Suzy to show plenty of skin. A silk band went across her chiseled abs, and the lower half of her attire was just as hot.

The panties had a skimpy cut that put her shapely thighs and muscular quads on full display, while a second set of straps was worn high on her hips. The model spread her legs for the camera and left little to the imagination with the seductive pose. She added a pair of shiny, nude high heels to complete her attire. The footwear featured a peek-a-boo hole in the front that showed off her white pedicure.

Suzy styled her brunette tresses with a side part, and her hair came tumbling over her shoulders and back. She also added several accessories, including a set of bracelets on her right wrist. She rocked another bold accessory in a pair of silver hoop earrings that popped against her dark hair.

The post has earned rave reviews from fans thus far. More than 47,000 Instagram users have double-tapped the “like” button, and 500-plus headed to the comments section to express their appreciation.

“Gorgeous beautiful stunning perfect,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few flame and heart emoji.

“You look beautiful as always Suzy,” a second fan complimented.

“Perfection perfect toes feet nails color legs heels,” another social media user chimed in alongside myriad emoji.

“Absolutely breathtaking I need an inhaler,” another Instagrammer cleverly wrote.