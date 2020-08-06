HIlde Osland Goes Braless Under Halter Top While Sporting Skintight Jeans

Australian model Hilde Osland is known for flaunting her incredible figure in an array of sexy outfits on social media. The blond beauty looked smoking hot as she went braless under a halter top while sporting a pair of skintight jeans in her recent Instagram post, which she shared early on Thursday.

Hilde’s post consisted of three snapshots that captured her standing near a large body of water. The shore was dotted with small shrubs, and it appeared to be either sunrise or sunset, as Hilde referenced the golden hour.

As far as her outfit went, it was a sexy casual day for the model. Her top was a shade of baby blue that made her eyes pop. It cut off just at her ribs, leaving her abs on display. Her jeans were faded and a mid-rise style that highlighted her hourglass shape and hugged her derrière.

Hilde wore her signature locks down in loose waves. She sported a peach scarf as a headband, which was knotted at the top of her head. Her accessories included layered gold chain necklaces, a dangle bracelet and hoop earrings.

The popular influencer flaunted her backside in the first picture. Taken from a slight side angle, the snap showed off her incredible curves. Hilde stood with her back to the camera while she appeared to be fluffing her hair. The pose gave her followers a nice peek at her sideboob in addition to a good look at her booty. Her shapely back and toned arms were also on display.

Fans got a closeup look at Hilde’s pretty face in the second image. With her hands tucked in the front pockets of the jeans, she tilted her head while she smiled at the camera. The sun hitting the front of her body also called attention to her ample chest as well as her flat abs.

The last photo was similar to the first in that it showed Hilde from behind. She looked ahead, appearing to enjoy the view.

Many of Hilde’s admirers took a moment to dole out the compliments.

“You’re the most beautiful creation,” gushed one Instagram user.

“You could very well be the most beautiful woman on the planet,” echoed a second follower.

“I love u so much u are so cute and sweet,” a third comment read.

“Wow. You are gorgeous and smoking hot,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Hilde shares content fairly regularly on her Instagram page, and her fans know that whatever she is wearing in her posts will look fabulous on her. Earlier in the month, she uploaded a photo that saw her revealing a set of yellow lingerie while she playfully pulled her pants down.