Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Sexy Polka-Dot Mini Dress

Buxom blond Lindsey Pelas tantalized her 8.9 million Instagram followers in her latest share, a sizzling quadruple update in which she rocked a sexy black-and-white polka-dot mini dress. The snaps were taken outdoors in California, as the geotag indicated, and Lindsey found a unique building with an eye-catching mural painted on the side to serve as her backdrop.

Lindsey posed on the sidewalk near the building, which also featured a white balcony with some plants along the railing. The vibrant blue sky was visible beyond the structure, and several palm trees were in the frame as well. The photos were taken by photographer Ian Passmore, who Lindsey made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The dress she wore had a simple silhouette, with a straight neckline and thin spaghetti straps stretching over her shoulders. The polka-dot fabric hugged her curves, stretching out over her ample assets before nipping back in at her waist, accentuating her hourglass figure. Lindsey topped her blond tresses with a wide-brimmed hat, which appeared to be the only accessory she was wearing.

In the first snap, Lindsey had both arms raised, adjusting her hat. She turned her stunning face towards the sun, basking in the sunshine as she closed her eyes. The hem of the mini dress came to just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her toned legs on display.

For the second shot, she turned her back towards the camera, and gazed seductively over her shoulder. She had a mischievous look in her gorgeous eyes, and a soft smile on her face as she flirted with the camera while also flaunting her pert posterior.

While the first two shots didn’t show off much cleavage, in the third snap, she leaned forwards slightly and demonstrated how much of her ample assets the look exposed. She showed off a serious amount of cleavage, crossing her arms in front of her body as the camera appeared to capture her in motion.

She arched her back slightly for the fourth and final image in the series, posing with her lips parted in a sultry expression and one hand resting on her thigh.

Her followers absolutely loved the photos, and the post racked up over 46,300 likes within 17 hours, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. It also received 545 comments from Lindsey’s eager fans.

“Absolutely beautiful and perfect as always honey,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“A beautiful southern belle,” another follower added, referencing Lindsey’s caption.

“Very nice outfit,” a third remarked.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Lindsey tantalized her followers by sharing several pictures in which she rocked a yellow-and-white patterned one-piece swimsuit with tiny Daisy Dukes.