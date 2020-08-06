Katy Perry Opens Up About Orlando Bloom Split: ‘We’ve Gotten Through A Lot Of Hell’

Katy and Orlando spent a year apart in 2017.

Katy Perry has spoken out about her 2017 breakup with her now fiancé Orlando Bloom. The singer, who’s currently pregnant with the couple’s first child together, reflected on their time away from one another in a new interview where she admitted that the time they spent apart was very much needed for them to get to the place they’re at today.

Katy got candid in a new cover story for People in which she said that she and her husband-to-be still have problems in their relationship but have now learned to work through them together.

“It’s not peachy-keen jelly bean all the time, but it’s nice to have been able to show each other all the good, bad and everything in between, and really fight for our best selves,” she told the site of their relationship.

“Now, we just joke, like yeah, we still have things to work out — but champagne problems! We’ve gotten through a lot of hell,” the “I Kissed A Girl” singer added.

She also revealed why their year-long split three years ago actually made them stronger. Katy explained that it allowed both of them to be able to work on themselves as single people in order to come back together even better than they were before.

“We both had to decide to go on that journey separately because it’s not my half and your half that makes a whole,” she explained.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

The couple first started dating in January 2016, but announced their split 13 months later in February 2017. However, almost exactly a year later, they reconciled and have been inseparable ever since. They became engaged in February 2019 and the former then confirmed her pregnancy via her “Never Worn White” music video in early March 2020.

Katy — who recently proudly revealed her bare baby bump in a crop top when she shared that she now weighs 190-pounds during an Australian interview — said that there’s actually a song on her upcoming new album, titled Smile, which is about how she and Orlando came back together and everything that they’ve been through as a couple.

She told the outlet that the track, titled “Champagne Problems”, is all “about how intense it’s gotten and how many things we have had to go through.”

“If it’s a real relationship, it’s going to challenge you into your best self… They bring up all this stuff you can’t really see about yourself.”

As confirmed by her American Idol co-judge and country star Luke Bryan earlier this week, the star is set to become a mom “pretty” soon to a baby girl. Luke made the admission that he knows her due date and confirmed that she’s now quite close to giving birth as he revealed the bizarre present he has in mind for the youngster.

The little girl will be Katy’s first child, while Orlando is already a dad to his son with former wife Miranda Kerr, 9-year-old Flynn. Katy was previously married to comedian and actor Russell Brand from 2010 until 2012, but the exes don’t have any children together.