Hailey Clauson Sizzles In Tiny Yellow Bikini While Spending Time In Nature

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hailey Clauson posted a series of sizzling snaps to her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 5, in which she showed off her incredible figure while soaking up the Arizona sunshine.

In the gorgeous first snap, Hailey gave a seductive pout as she faced the camera. She wore a yellow triangle bikini top that plunged low at the chest and showed off her ample cleavage. It had two thin strings that wrapped around the model’s toned torso and neck, while also giving her audience a glimpse of her underboob.

She decided to keep things matching and sported a pair of yellow bottoms that clung low to her hips. She added to the stunning two-piece ensemble with an oversized white shirt that she casually draped off her shoulders. The supermodel decided to accessorize the look with layered necklaces and shielded her eyes with a gorgeous pair of sunglasses. She wore her golden tresses in a slightly mussy style that cascaded down her back.

While Hailey was a vision in yellow and white, it was her mesmerizing backdrop that really caught her followers’ attention. The blond bombshell appeared to be standing in pristine waters. A large rock was off to the side and a plethora of greenery stretched out behind her.

In the cheeky second photo, Hailey showed off her natural assets. She appeared to be admiring the beauty of her surroundings as she posed with her back to the camera. Her bottoms provided her audience with an eyeful as she flaunted her toned derrière.

The third snap was similar to the first, although it featured Hailey posing with her hand on her sunglasses. The geotag indicated that she had a “magical” time in Sedona, Arizona. The fourth slide in the series gave fans a peek at the incredible natural beauty of the state where the babe was spending some quality time.

Hailey’s over 560,000 followers went wild for the post. The photos garnered more than 7,000 likes in less than 12 hours. Many of her admirers rushed to the comments section to share what they thought of the smoldering pics.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“Angel from heaven,” another fan proclaimed.

“You enhanced the beauty out of nature,” a third user commented.

It’s certainly not the first time Hailey has shown off her incredible physique on social media. She previously uploaded a smoking-hot image of her in which she sported a tiny black bikini top and a pair of unbuttoned denim jeans. That post has been liked over 8,000 times.