‘One Piece’ Chapter 987 Spoilers: Luffy Declares All-Out War Against Kaido & Big Mom, Minks Use Sulong Form

One Piece Chapter 987 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted at Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece is set to feature Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy declaring an all-out war against Beast Pirates captain Kaido and Big Mom Pirates captain Charlotte Linlin in the Land of Wano.

One Piece Chapter 987 would start with the continuation of the attack of the Nine Red Scabbards against Emperor Kaido. After seeing the samurai jumped at him, Emperor Kaido started to remember the time when Lord Kozuki Oden almost killed him. Like their master, Kinemon, Denjiro, Raizo, Kawamatsu the Kappa, Ashura Doji, Kiku, Inuarashi, and Nekomamushi could also use Ryou which enabled them to break into the Yonko’s tough scales.

Their swords penetrated the enemy’s body, but it isn’t enough to completely take him down. After hearing him scream from pain, Kaido’s subordinates tried to help him, but Hyogoro the Flower and the yakuza stopped them. Yamato tried to attack his own father, but she is blocked by Ulti. Yamato announced that she would fight for the Straw Hat Pirates alliance. Meanwhile, Carrot and Nami successfully freed themselves from Emperor Big Mom’s homies.

Anime Kurd / Flickr/ Public Domain

Emperor Kaido doesn’t seem to be concerned about the blood coming out of his body and started talking about the things that the Nine Red Scabbards and Luffy did to him from Punk Hazard to Dressrosa. Though they succeeded with their previous missions, Emperor Kaido said that their alliance would soon face a betrayal. However, Kinemon is confident that Luffy and his crew wouldn’t betray them. Even if they all die in the war, he believes that Luffy is the man that would bring the dawn to the Land of Wano.

One Piece Chapter 987 would show Luffy facing Emperor Big Mom. Linlin asked if he’s there to take the head of the strongest creature in the world. Luffy said that he didn’t only come to the Land of Wano for Emperor Kaido, but also to defeat Linlin, Shogun Kurozumi Orochi, and their subordinates. The future Pirate King officially declared an all-out war against the two Yonkos.

All the samurai also finally entered the castle. They joined Roronoa Zoro, Eustass “Captain” Kid, and Trafalgar D. Water Law in fighting the combined forces of Emperor Kaido and Shogun Orochi. Marco the Phoenix and Charlotte Perospero, who agrees to temporarily work together, also arrived in Onigashima.

Emperor Kaido accepted the challenge of Luffy and the Nine Red Scabbards and told them that he would demonstrate to them the power of the so-called “strongest creature.” They all headed to the rooftop where they would be deciding the fate of the entire country. Luffy told his comrades that he would follow them soon after he finished his business at the banquet hall.

Emperor Kaido is very optimistic that the battle would have the same result as 20 years ago. However, the samurai aren’t the only ones who are at the rooftop but also the Minks, who are staring at the full moon and would soon unleash their Sulong form.