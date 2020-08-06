Chanel West Coast Basks In The Sunshine While Rocking A Ribbed Green Bikini

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast tantalized her 3.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a tiny green bikini while enjoying the sunshine. The photos were taken at Big Bear Lake in California, as the geotag indicated, and Chanel appeared to be basking in the sun while stretched out on a boat.

Rolling hills were visible across the lake, and the sky above was a stunning shade of blue without a cloud in sight. Chanel tagged visual artist and creative director Matthew Rawlston in the picture, suggesting that he captured the smoking-hot images.

In the first snap, Chanel turned her face towards the sunshine, which illuminated her sun-kissed skin. She rocked a green bikini top with what looked like some details on the chest, but her body was angled away from the camera so not much of the front of the look was visible.

Several inches of her stomach were on display in the two-piece look, and she paired the top with matching bottoms crafted from the same ribbed green fabric. The bottoms were a cheeky style, with fabric covering her lower back and stretching over her hips, but leaving a large portion of her pert rear exposed.

Chanel wore no accessories beyond a pair of sunglasses, and her long brunette locks blew out behind her in the breeze. She ran one hand through her silky tresses while her other rested on the padded seating of a boat she was perched on. Chanel also added another pop of color to her look with her nails, which were painted a stunning turquoise shade.

She switched up her pose in the second snap, and had her back almost entirely turned to the camera. She rested her hands on her thighs and glanced seductively over her shoulder as her legs appeared to dangle down into the water.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy snaps from her boating adventure, and the post racked up over 88,500 likes within 13 hours. It also received 1,101 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” one follower commented.

“Looking flawless. That’s nothing new for you though,” another fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Booty goals,” a third fan remarked, captivated by Chanel’s shapely posterior.

“Way too gorgeous. I’d love to work with you on a photoshoot one day,” another wrote.

It seems that Chanel may have been enjoying lake life for a few days now. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a sizzling triple update in which she posed on a pier overlooking a body of water. She rocked a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination and held a White Claw in her hand as she enjoyed the weather.