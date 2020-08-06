Zara Larsson Boasts Natural Beauty In Low-Cut Cream Top

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself looking naturally beautiful. The Swedish singer is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform regularly and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “Love Me Land” songstress wowed in a cream top with a low-cut neckline. She wrapped the garment around her and wore an item of clothing underneath with a white-and-yellow strap. Larsson displayed her decolletage, which she accessorized with numerous necklaces. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue jeans and opted for hoop earrings. Larsson scraped her blond locks off her face and tied her hair up.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured lying down a multicolored patterned carpet. Larsson was snapped close up, which helped her show off her natural good looks. She looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile and pout.

In the next slide, Larsson flashed a huge smile while sitting on a brown sofa. She raised one hand while placing the other beside her.

In the third and final frame, Larsson rested one arm on top of the sofa. She tilted her head to the left and gazed at the photographer.

For her caption, she informed her fans that it is crayfish season soon. For those unaware, crayfish season is when Scandinavian freshwater crayfish must only be fished in late summer and early autumn, per Scandi Kitchen.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 184,000 likes and over 970 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“Aww, in the second pic you look like a happy cheerful teenager,” one user wrote.

“GURL YOU ARE A WHOLE FEAST YOU ARE SO GOD DAMN BEAUTIFUL,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Why are you so PRETTY,” remarked a third fan.

“Your smile literally made my day, like always,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart emoji.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Larsson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Lush Life” chart-topper wowed in a black velvet dress that featured one long sleeve with tassels hanging off and a slit at the back. She wore knee-high socks underneath and completed the look with blue heels. Larsson tied her hair up and sported a high ponytail while accessorizing herself with gold necklaces and small dangling earrings.