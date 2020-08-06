‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke Names Her Worst Contestant Ever

Cheryl claimed they 'did absolutely nothing but stand there'.

Longtime Dancing With The Stars professional dancer Cheryl Burke has revealed who she thinks is the worst contestant ever in the history of the ABC competition series. The star, who first appeared on the second season way back in 2006 when she won with Drew Lachey, got very candid in a new interview as she admitted that she believes rapper Master P deserves the title.

Master P appeared on season 2 of the show alongside pro Ashly DelGrosso after his son, fellow rapper Romeo, suffered an injury before his first time in the ballroom and had to pull out.

Cheryl told Us Weekly this week that she thought he was the “worst dancer, hands down” and claimed that “he did absolutely nothing but stand there and only wear his team Miller shoes that he was just coming out with early.”

The star, who famously replaced Abby Lee Miller on Dance Moms in 2017, added that she believed he only stepped in for his son because he was trying to promote his footwear line.

“He was trying to sell shoes. Hopefully, he did,” she said.

Cheryl did have a little praise for Master P as well as the less that complimentary title, though. She noted that he still “did well” and pointed out that he “made it halfway through” that round. He and Ashly finished in seventh place.

But it wasn’t all about the worst DWTS contestants of all time, as Cheryl also opened up about who she believes was the best celebrity contestant the series has ever seen.

For that honor, she chose Pussycat Dolls singer and The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger.

When asked for her choice, she told the outlet that she “would definitely” pick the “Don’t Hold Your Breath” singer, who won alongside Derek Hough back in 2010. The star praised their infamous cha cha to Prince’s “Kiss”.

Cheryl also touched on her own partners over the years. She revealed that she actually found it a “shocker” back in 2011 when she made it to second place while partnered up with reality star Rob Kardashian.

She recalled how Kim Kardashian’s brother was “so nervous” when they first started to dance together and said that it was actually “a struggle” just to get him in the studio.

Cheryl’s comments come ahead of the long-running series heading back into production soon after a big shake-up. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dancing With The Stars Season 29 rehearsals are set to begin next month with the show expected to return to screens later this year with new host Tyra Banks after longtime co-host Tom Bergeron was ousted.