Danielle Knudson Poses Naked In Bed For Steamy Instagram Update

Canadian bombshell Danielle Knudson heated up her Instagram page with a torrid black-and-white photo this morning, putting on a provocative display for her followers as she sultrily lounged in bed. The sizzling blonde stripped of all of her clothes, flaunting her insane curves while lying on her tummy. She was snapped against a simple, white backdrop and rested on a matching bedspread, leaning on both elbows to prompt up her torso. She held one hand on the opposite arm and tilted her head back. Her other hand dangled over the edge of the bed, causing the sheet to wrinkle slightly. The detail was the only element to give definition to the contourless background, which maintained all of the attention on her naked body.

Danielle played the seduction game, keeping the skin-flashing to a tasteful amount and tantalizing fans with her sexy attitude. She covered her bare chest with a sheet so as to keep the snapshot from becoming too NSFW and arched her back, showing off her supple waist and slender hip and thigh. The photo was taken from a low angle that merely teased her perky posterior, and was suggestive rather than overly revealing. The shot cut off at the upper-thigh, highlighting Danielle’s perfect hourglass frame.

The model gave off femme fatale vibes as she fixed the camera with an intense, smoldering gaze and parted her lips in an alluring way. Her long, golden tresses were swept to the side, covering half of her face. Her locks tumbled over her shoulder in a messy fashion, further drawing the eye to her bust.

The image was captured by professional photographer Kyle Deleu, whom Danielle tagged in her post and who has worked with the gorgeous Guess girl for previous steamy photoshoots. The model penned a flirty caption for the snap, while also making sure to give a shout out to the makeup artist and hairstylist responsible for her smoking-hot look.

Needless to say, the spicy upload was a major hit with Danielle’s fans, racking up more than 1,810 likes and 51 comments in the first hour of going live on the platform. While plenty of followers were left speechless by the sweltering post, opting to express their admiration only with emoji, some managed to string a few words together and compliment the model.

“You look wonderful in your birthday suit!” quipped one Instagrammer, leaving three fire emoji for emphasis.

“You are SEXY BEAUTIFUL,” wrote another person, adding a happy face. “What a way to start my day!!!” continued their message.

“Ultimate beauty and stunning woman,” gushed a third fan.

“You miracle flower,” read a fourth message, trailed by a two-hearts emoji.