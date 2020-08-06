Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Curvaceous Derriere In Tiny Bikini

Tahlia Skaines thrilled her 538,000 followers on Instagram after she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself in a bikini on Thursday, August 6. The hottie rocked a skimpy swimwear while enjoying the sunny weather in Fiji.

The snap showed Tahlia standing at the beach, her thighs down to her feet were submerged in water. The clear, turquoise blue water, the blue sky, and the clouds comprised her scenic background.

She posed with her toned backside facing the camera, making her perky booty the main focus of the shot. She stood with one leg forward with one arm raised to balance her body. Her other arm was hanging on the side, and her hair slightly windswept as the photographer took the photo. The warm sunshine illuminated her flawless physique, making her bronze tan glow.

The Australian model sported a royal blue two-piece swimsuit that showcased her bombshell curves. The front side of the garment was not shown in the snap. From what was visible, it had teeny straps that clung to her shoulders for support, with another pair of straps tied around her back.

She sported the matching thong that presumably boasted a low-cut waistline that highlighted her tiny waist. The bottoms perfectly fit her slender frame, highlighting her curvy hips. Its high leg cuts helped elongate her lean legs.

Tahlia tied her platinum blond locks into a high ponytail, and its strands fell over her shoulders. It seemed like she opted to wear no jewelry with her scanty attire, and her nails appeared freshly-manicured with white nail polish.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote about her motivation to become better. She noted that her overall health was better pre-pandemic and that she aims to be in the same condition she was before.

The latest share gained over 9,500 likes and 120-plus comments in less than 24 hours of being live on Instagram. The majority of Tahlia’s admirers and several fellow models took to the comments section and dropped emoji and various messages, with most of them telling her how hot she looked. Other fans raved about her round posterior.

“What a banging body you have. Nice tan too! This picture makes me want to go to the beach. It’s so warm here in the city,” a fan wrote.

“You are such an inspiration. I am obsessed with your figure! 2020 has been sh*tty, but your photos gave me life,” another admirer commented, adding a string of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are a wonderful woman. You have a perfect body, and you look amazing! Just think of positive thoughts,” a third follower added.