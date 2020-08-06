Jessica Simpson, 40, Ditches Her Hair Extensions To Pose For All-Natural Selfie

The mom of three says she's happy to be extension-free.

Jessica Simpson went all-natural for her latest Instagram shot. The singer and fashion designer, who turned 40 last month, shared a somewhat fuzzy photo to her social media page as she declared herself extension-free after years of adding hair pieces to her already-thick blonde mane.

In the photo shared with her 5.4 million followers, which can be seen below, Jessica was all smiles as she showed off her real hair, which hits just below her shoulders and is slightly wavy. The mom of three wore a black turtleneck and a gold “J’ necklace as she posed for the all-natural pic that also complimented her glowy skin.

In the caption to the pic, the Open Book author admitted that the photo was a bit blurry, but teased that wasn’t enough to stop her from celebrating being “extension free.”

In comments to the post, fans and friends reacted to Jessica’s shorter hair look, including her best friend CaCee Cobb, who expressed happiness that she finally ditched the extensions.

“I am so glad you took those out!” CaCee wrote to her bestie.

Others agreed that Jessica looks so much better with her own locks.

“So FRESH!” wrote Jessica’s sister, singer Ashlee Simpson Ross.

“Love it!! Yayy give your hair a break! Bonus, your hair looks great without!! Natural beauty,” added celebrity hair colorist Rita Hazan.

“Such a beautiful woman, love all the at-home, non-glam mama moments and realism,” a third follower chimed in. “You’ve hit your zenith, as Goldie would say.”

Others told Jessica that the more natural she looks, the more beautiful she is.

In her post, Jessica did not reveal exactly when she had her hair extensions removed. A quick glance at her Instagram feed shows she has been boasting a shorter hairstyle for a few months, dating back to an at-home book signing marathon in June. In recent photos from her 40th birthday and in a shot snuggling with her son Ace last month, Jessica appeared to have a shorter ‘do. The last post in which the blonde beauty looked like she had extensions in her hair was in late May when she posed in workout gear while standing in a doorway.

Of course, even though she’s taking a break right now, fans know that Jessica loves faux hair pieces so much that she teamed up with celeb hairstylist Ken Paves to put her name on a hair extension kit under the HairDo brand. The clip-in extensions promise to add volume and length to locks that need a little help.