Nina Agdal Puts On Sexy Show In Low-Cut Top That Teases Her Busty Chest

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Nina Agdal posted a video to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday, August 5, in which she showed off her killer figure while dancing to music.

In the clip, Nina wore a brown top with a mottled pattern across the chest and thin spaghetti straps securing it over her shoulders. The top also featured a large band around the rib cage and dipped low on Nina’s chest, showing off an eyeful of busty cleavage. On her lower half, the model wore a pair of black leggings that rose to her belly button and clung to her lean curves. A gap between the top and bottoms showed off her flat belly and narrow waist.

Nina wore her brown tresses up in a messy bun with several loose strands falling around her face and down her neck. She accessorized with a stack of bracelets on one wrist and a pair of earrings.

The video was filmed in an indoor living space that included a wood table and a tall plant. Nina stood close to the camera, showing off her figure from thigh-level up, and tugged on the waistband of her leggings as she danced. The music playing in the background was “Roses” by SAINt JHN. Nina shimmied her hips with her lips pursed as she looked from side to side. She then placed her hands palm-down in front of her body and continued moving her hips.

As Nina danced, a blurb popped up over the frame in white letters that read, “I can feel her judging me…” The camera cut to her dog, Daisy, who watched the dance from her perch on the couch. Nina crouched down next to the dog for a final shot with the words, “Love u,” written across the screen.

In the caption, Nina said that the video encapsulated how she felt about sharing her reels and asked her followers to let her know whether they relate more to her or to Daisy. The post earned nearly 30,000 likes and a couple hundred comments within the first day. The model’s fans adored the clip and the dog’s reaction to the dance. Some commented that they did the same thing with their own dogs.

“You’re hysterical!” one follower commented.

“How could she not love watching you dance,” another Instagram user wrote, adding a couple fire emoji and a huge smiley face.

“I LOVE Daisy [red heart emoji] @daisythedukes sorry @ninaagdal, you’re beautiful but I’m in love with your doggie,” yet one more fan chimed in.