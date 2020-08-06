Busy Philipps Flaunts Toned Physique In Plunging Red Bikini Top & Denim Shorts

Busy Philipps showed off her killer figure in a plunging bikini top and casual denim shorts via Instagram on Wednesday, much to the delight of her 2.1 million followers.

The photo showed the Dawson’s Creek actress as she posed outside while enjoying the warm weather. The 41-year-old looked sensational as she flaunted her killer abs and curves in a plunging red bikini top. The image captured Busy looking off to the side while she held a sparkler in her hand. The revealing red piece did more than show off her fit physique as her incredible cleavage was front and center in the picture — not that her audience had any complaints. The top appeared to be held up by thick straps that tied around her torso and neck.

For accessories, Busy kept it simple by wearing several interesting pieces around her neck that included a long gold chain with a blue triangle at the end. She seemingly went makeup-free in the share and embraced her natural beauty and incredible tan instead. The star looked as if she had just enjoyed a dip in the swimming pool. Her golden locks looked damp as she wore her hair down and to the side.

For bottoms, the actress kept it casual. She wore a pair of slightly high-waisted denim shorts that accentuated her curves. The image captured the gorgeous mother-of-two as she posed outside. A basketball hoop and a “road ends” warning sign could be seen in the background.

In the caption, Busy shared a cute interaction she had with her youngest daughter. The 7-year-old admitted how much she loved her mom’s ensemble. The actress admitted that she could be hard on herself at times, but that her daughter clearly only thinks of her as “perfect.”

The post appeared to be a favorite among fans as it racked up more than 76,000 likes in less than nine hours. Many followers took the time to shower the star with love and their thoughts on the sweet mother-daughter interaction in the comments section.

“The light we look at our mothers in is like no other,” one follower wrote.

“You are pretty rad,” one admirer gushed.

“My 14-year-old still sees me this way,” a third admitted.

“It’s beautiful, you are beautiful, and Cricket is beautiful! Wear a bikini and shorts and love yourselves!” a fourth follower declared.

According to her Instagram, the Cougar Town star has been spending quality time with her family. She previously uploaded a series of snaps that captured the “chaos” she’s experienced with her kids and husband during quarantine.