Liz Katz Shows Off Peach Booty In Thong & Tugs Down On Bra To Flaunt Cleavage

Cosplay model Liz Katz took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday, August 5, to post a new photo set that showed off her enviable physique in her underwear.

The model wore a bra and thong that featured a Back to the Future motif. The bra was styled similarly to a sports bra and included thick straps that secured across her shoulders. The neckline dipped low on Liz’s chest, giving viewers an eyeful of her busty cleavage. The thong bottoms featured a thick waistband while the front part rested below the model’s growing baby bump. Liz styled her long, blond tresses in a messy half-up ponytail, letting the bulk of her waves cascade down her back. She left a few strands loose to frame her face.

The photos were taken in Liz’s bathroom. For the first snap, she posed close to the camera with her front on display from the chest up. She tugged down on the top, revealing even more of her ample chest, while leaning in toward the camera with her bright-pink lips slightly parted. An Anime tattoo could clearly be seen along her right upper arm.

In the second photo, Liz positioned her body far from the camera to capture her figure from knee-level up. She stood with her back on display to give her followers an unobstructed view of her perky backside. Liz pulled up on the waistband of the underwear while perching one foot on her toes to elongate her legs and emphasize her booty. At the same time, Liz looked behind her shoulder and parted her lips, unsmiling. Her baby bump could be seen from the side view.

In the caption of the post, Liz asked her followers for their opinion on the Back to the Future undies. She told them that she’s obsessed and jokingly instructed them to swipe at 88 mph for the thickness. The photo set proved popular among the Instagram sensation’s 1.3 million followers, earning more than 35,000 likes and nearly 350 comments within the first day.

“I think they look really good on you!” one Instagram user commented.

“Amazing post mamma,” another follower wrote.

“You are amazing beautiful and sexy,” one more fan chimed in.

Many social media users expressed their excitement for Liz’s pregnancy, asking when her due date was. Others told her she looked stunning as a pregnant woman.

Earlier this week, The Inquistir reported that Liz posted a Game of Thrones-inspired cosplay that was inspired by Daenerys Targaryen, one of the main characters from the hit HBO TV show. The look had her fans blowing up the comments section with compliments ranging from “beautiful” to “sensual” and “sexy.”