Nicole Scherzinger Dances In A Skimpy Bikini At The Beach: ‘Tropical Tap In’

Nicole's hot new beach dance clip has been viewed over 1 million times in 12 hours.

Nicole Scherzinger didn’t let a little thing like a tropical vacation stop her from practicing and showing off her dance moves. The Pussycat Dolls singer proudly flaunted her seriously fit and toned figure in a new video posted to her Instagram account in which she shook her booty, wiggled her hips, and spun around all while wearing a skimpy black bikini.

The star wowed in the new video, which she posted for her 4.5 million followers on August 5, as she took on the ‘Tap In’ challenge that’s been popular on the video sharing platform TikTok over the past few weeks. Nicole began the clip by leaning in towards the camera to show off her glowing, blemish-free skin before she broke out into the viral dance.

She tapped her left fingers on her right palm and moved her arms before bending over to shake her booty. She also placed both hands on the front of her hips before she did a 360 degree spin to show off the back of her thong bikini bottoms.

Her two-piece was a chic black number which included a one-shoulder top with a small cut-out at the bottom of her chest. It also featured another string around the middle of her toned torso while her low-rise briefs sat far beneath her naval and had two strings over her hips.

The Masked Singer judge — who recently celebrated her 42nd birthday by posing in a red two-piece on a yacht for a series of sizzling photos — had her long, dark hair down as it cascaded over her left shoulder.

In the background was the stunning scenery of her tropical vacation, including a large mountain side and a stunning beach.

And it’s safe to say the “Poison” singer’s beach dance most definitely caught fans’ attention. The comments section was overrun with messages.

“Flipping heck your body is [fire],” one person told her.

“Damnnnnnnnnn girllllll!! You are [fire],” another commented.

“Wow! You killed it!!!” a third person said alongside a number of emoji, including fire, a heart eye smiley face and several clapping hands.

Nicole’s sizzling new upload has been viewed over 1.1 millions times in only 12 hours, in which time it received more than 188,000 likes.

The star has been keeping fans well updated when it comes to her sunny vacation, as she’s shared a number of different uploads on social media over the past few days.

One recent snap posted to Instagram showed Nicole in a blue bikini as she soaked up the sun while lying down in front of a large rock formation. She told fans in the caption that she was “taking it all in.”