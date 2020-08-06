Nazanin Mandi Stuns In Mini Cut-Out Black Dress From Missguided

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The model is an ambassador for fashion brand Missguided and it comes to no surprise as she looks so amazing in their clothing.

Mandi — who is married to R&B singer Miguel — stunned in a black cut-out dress with thin straps. The garment displayed her decolletage and a hint of her toned midriff. The item of clothing was very short and fell above her upper thigh. Mandi kept her nails short with a coat of white polish and styled her dark curly shoulder-length hair down. She didn’t opt for any visible jewelry and kept the accessories to a bare minimum.

The 33-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Mandi was captured from the thighs up in front of a plain white backdrop. She placed both hands just below her hip area and looked straight at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the next slide, the former R U the Girl contestant placed both arms beside her and gazed to her right slightly.

In the third frame, Mandi was snapped side-on with her left hand on her lower back. She looked over her shoulder with confidence and displayed the dress from another angle.

In the fourth and final frame, Mandi showcased her side profile by looking directly over to her left.

For her caption, she treated fans to a discount code that will allow them to get 20 percent off their order on the Missguided website.

In the tags, Mandi credited the photographer, Aja Hitomi, for taking these snapshots.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 39,000 likes and over 530 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“Looking absolutely beautiful as always gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“Girl you so fine. I love you and the looks you’re always serving us,” another person shared.

“You definitely just blessed my page,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

“You are so stunning. Miguel is lucky asf!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Aside from Missguided, Mandi is also an ambassador for Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she modeled a teal green bodysuit that featured multicolored pineapples. Mandi showed off her small tattoo inked on her upper thigh and accessorized with numerous necklaces, bracelets, and small dangling earrings. She completed the look with strap-on heels and wore her hair down.