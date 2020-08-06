Molly Eskam Rocks A Tan Bikini In Flirty New Instagram Update

On August 5, Molly Eskam shared a jaw-dropping snapshot to her Instagram page that became an instant hit with her 1.4 million followers. The saucy pic saw the Playboy model posing outdoors while wearing a minuscule tan bikini that showcased her bombshell curves.

In the brand new snapshot, Molly was photographed in what looked like a resort. According to the geotag, she was at the famous Hotel del Coronado in California. The influencer was seen sitting on the grass in a lotus position. She placed her left hand on her hip while she positioned her other hand on the side. She didn’t look into the camera lens, and instead, her eyes were gazing at something that caught her attention. She had a smile on her face as the photographer took the shot. The view behind showed the hotel and several palm trees.

Molly rocked a skimpy two-piece swimsuit from Fashion Nova. The sexy ensemble complimented her flawless skin. The top featured teeny tiny padded cups that were triangle-style cups but were worn differently. Instead, the stunner sported the garment upside down. The teeny cups held her perky breasts in place, but the tiny top did little to hide her buxom curves. The straps that held the garment in place went over her neck for support.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms that had a low-cut waistline, highlighting her flat stomach and abs. Floss-like straps were used and tied on the sides of her curvy hips.

The 21-year-old internet personality wore her long blond hair down and styled in loose waves with her long strands hanging over her shoulders. She accessorized with a pair of oversized hoop earrings and nothing else. She completed her look by sporting a pair of sandals in a color that matched her bathing suit.

In the caption, Molly wrote some lyrics from a song by Cyndi Lauper. However, she changed a word that better matched her tanning session. She also tagged Fashion Nova in the post, as well as in the picture.

Among her 1.3 million followers on the popular photo-sharing app, a lot were quick to comment on the sizzling hot share. As of this writing, the new update has received more than 78,700 likes and more than 380 comments. Fans and followers flocked to the comments section and showered her with compliments on her beauty and killer figure.

“How can you be so gorgeous? You are actually glowing,” one of her fans wrote.

“To be honest, you are the CEO of editing your captions. So hot!” another follower commented.

“Whatever you wear looks great on you,” a third social media user added.