Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Spandex Outfit While Her Busty Chest Spills Out Of Top

Kim Kardashian left a new post on social media site Instagram on Wednesday, August 5, in which she modeled garments from her shapewear line SKIMS.

The social influencer filmed a couple of mirror selfies in what appeared to be a large, walk-in closet. A white bench took up the majority of the interior of the space while a wall of clothes on hangers could be seen in the background. Kim wore a bra and shorts outfit in a nude color.

The top was a sports-bra style and included thick, supportive straps across the shoulders. Kim flaunted her busty chest, which could be seen popping out of the top. The shorts rose high on her hips, covering her belly button, and extended to mid-thigh level, leaving the bulk of her toned legs exposed. As Kim posed for the video, she showed off her curvy backside and hips while the eye was drawn to her narrow waist and flat belly. She wore her long, dark dresses loose and flowing down her back for the short clips and went barefoot.

In the videos, Kim talked to her followers about the shapewear and gave some details about their fit and feel. In the first video, she said that the boy shorts are super comfy and great for just walking around the house. She added that she chooses the outfit instead of pajamas when she doesn’t want to wear lingerie and just wants to feel comfortable.

In the second video, Kim kneeled in front of her closet mirror and commented on the color of the garments, stating that the rose-clay shade was really pretty. She added that the top in particular was comfortable and supportive.

Kim followed up the videos with a few still shots from models posing in the stretch rib shapewear. The final two slides in the post featured The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in still shots as well, showing off the outfit from a couple of different angles.

In the caption, Kim tagged the SKIMS Instagram page and added that the style is available in sizes XXS to 5X. Domestic orders over $75 include free shipping. Kim’s fans loved her latest post, leaving more than 900,000 likes and nearly 7,000 comments within the first day.

“Just ordered mine!!!” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“You are sooo gorgeous!” another follower commented, adding a string of heart-eyed emoji for extra emphasis.

“Love you Kim!!” one more fan chimed in.