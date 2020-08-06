Niki DeMartino Wows Fans In SpongeBob SquarePants Crop Top & Miniskirt For Latest Outfit Post

YouTube star Niki DeMartino took to Instagram to share with fans a number of new photos of herself in an eye-catching outfit. The online sensation — who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers — loves to show off her ensembles and inform her followers where she gets her items from.

DeMartino stunned in a crop top that featured the cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants all over. The garment went across one shoulder and displayed her decolletage and midriff. The 25-year-old paired the ensemble with a high-waisted white miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh. She opted for light yellow socks and white Nike sneakers that had their iconic Swoosh logo on the sides. DeMartino styled her long wavy red hair down with a middle part and accessorized with a headband that also had SpongeBob SquarePants print on it. She wore numerous necklaces, bracelets, and rings while rocking acrylic nails with a coat of blue polish.

The YouTuber treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, DeMartino was captured up-close against a wall. She appeared to be crouching while the wind was seemingly blowing the front of her hair. DeMartino rested her hands on her thighs and looked over to her right.

In the next slide, the “Alone In My Car” songstress was snapped from head-to-toe. DeMartino leaned forward and placed both her arms in between her legs.

In the third frame, she was photographed further back crouching in front of the same wall. DeMartino stretched one leg forward and held her left hand on the side of her face. She stared directly at the camera lens with a moody pouty look.

In the fourth and final pic, DeMartino was caught fairly side-on. She sported a mouth-open expression and lifted up her skirt slightly.

In the tags, she credited designer Chandler Richie for the attire.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 76,400 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.8 million followers.

“This top looks so cute with your tattoo!” one user wrote.

“Obsessed with your style, omg,” another person shared.

“Gorgeous as always. I love your outfit,” remarked a third fan.

“you made wearing SpongeBob look cute n hot.. wow lmao,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last month, DeMartino enjoyed a “relaxing girls weekend” and shared various snapshots from the vacation. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a white bathrobe and slippers while walking out on her balcony. DeMartino thanked NoMo SoHo for letting her stay at their luxurious hotel.