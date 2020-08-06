Nina Serebrova Struts Her Stuff In A Polka-Dot Mini Dress For Flirty Bang Energy Video

The model flaunted her cleavage and sexy legs while promoting the brand's new Cola-flavored drink.

On Wednesday, Russian model Nina Serebrova tantalized her 2.8 million Instagram followers with a flirty new video wherein she put her enviable figure on full display. The clip was a promotional post for Bang Energy and showed the brunette beauty walking down Miami Beach boulevard in an eye-catching polka-dot mini dress. Nina held nothing back, flaunting her killer curves from all possible angles as she flashed a beaming smile at the camera. The stunner added a geotag to her post to identify her location, penning a playful caption that reflected her sunny disposition.

The Bang Energy elite model looked drop-dead gorgeous in the crimson mini dress, which was a cut-out shoulder style that exposed her cleavage. The strappy number was covered in tiny white polka dots and was cinched at the waist, accentuating her hourglass frame. The flattering design billowed over her hips and was complete with a large cutout that bared her back. A delicate ruffled overlay decorated the plunging neckline, calling even more attention to her perky bust. The detail tied behind her back with a chic bow draping down to her rear end.

Nina adorned her ample décolletage with a set of layered pendant necklaces that further drew the eye to her abundant cleavage. The 33-year-old trotted the pavement in a pair of open-toed platform sandals that tied around her ankles with a pair of long bows. The stylish shoes were a taupe color and matched the handbag she carried on her arm, which was embellished with a heart-shaped detail in a bold red shade that complemented her outfit.

The bombshell put on a leggy display in the thigh-skimming frock, showing off her chiseled pins as she rocked her hips and did pirouettes for the camera. Her long, raven tresses bounced to the rhythm of her sexy walk. Nina seductively brushed her fingers through her hair, giving sultry looks at the camera. At one point, she stopped to rest on a fire hydrant, posing with one knee raised as she sipped from a can of the newly released Miami Cola drink.

The curve-flaunting update didn’t fail to capture fans’ attention, amassing more than 124,500 views overnight. Followers also left 209 comments under the video, praising Nina for her beauty and jaw-dropping physique.

“Always shinning bright,” wrote American fitness model Katelyn Runck, adding a fire emoji.

Fellow Bang Energy babe Dasha Mart penned her message in Russian, with a Google translation revealing she branded the look classy.

Nina’s less famous Instagram followers had plenty of say about the eye-popping frock as well, telling her she looked “phenomenal” and “fabulous.”

“Sweetie you look amazing in that dress,” read one message, trailed by a heart-eyes and heart emoji.

“You’re wearing such a beautiful outfit as always and looking the prettiest,” gushed another fan.