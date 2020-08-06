Abby Dowse Gets Steamy In Provocative Lingerie & Sexy Glasses While Posing On The Floor

Australian bombshell Abby Dowse sent pulses racing among her legion of admirers this morning, taking to Instagram to share a red-hot photo of herself in torrid lingerie. The 30-year-old model rocked an insanely sexy three-piece set that flaunted her cleavage, showing off her killer body as she posed provocatively on the floor.

The sizzling blonde was sitting on her hip, prompting up her torso as she leaned her palms on the wooden floor. She was nestled comfortably on a fluffy rug right by the coffee table. Her back was arched and her legs were folded to the side in a twisted posture that emphasized her limber physique. The picture was snapped at a high angle that offered a great view of her buxom curves, while also highlighting her round hip and slender thighs.

Abby wore a cage-style bra featuring revealing demi cups made out of red lace. The item sported shiny black straps that appeared crafted out of satin, and which perfectly framed her busty assets in addition to adding contrast to the look. The ensemble also included a garter belt that emphasized her waist and minuscule bottoms, which dipped scandalously low in the front, showing off her flat tummy. Just like the daring bra, the other two pieces boasted a lacy design complete with dark straps. A delicate scalloped trim decorated the floral lace, calling even more attention to her curves.

The Aussie beauty topped off her look with a pair of sexy glasses that had black-and-gold frames, which she coquettishly let slide toward the tip of her nose. She added some bling with a couple of rings, as well as a bracelet on each wrist. She further accessorized with a chic white manicure, which incidentally matched the stylish décor.

The fair-haired hottie appeared to be in her living room and was snapped in a patch of sunlight coming from a nearby window. The golden rays illuminated her toned body, accentuating her all-over glow. Abby was looking to the side and into the distance with an absorbed gaze, slightly pursing her lips in a sultry expression. Her platinum-blond tresses brushed over her shoulders, framing her face and drawing the eye to her beautiful features.

The seductive outfit was from online retailer, Fashion Nova, which Abby made sure to tag in her photo. The model offered a full frontal view of the racy attire in her Instagram Stories, uploading a video wherein she got down on her knees in front of a mirror.

Abby penned a flirty caption for her photo, assuring fans she was on her best behavior in spite of the raunchy look. Needless to say, followers went into a frenzy upon seeing the sweltering pic, which they rewarded with more than 6,390 likes and 213 comments in less than 50 minutes of posting.

“You’re amazing,” wrote fellow Australian model Laura Amy, adding a fire emoji.

“Angel,” chimed in Rosanna Arkle, mirroring Abby’s self-description from the caption.

“Professor Dowse’s class always has full attendance,” quipped another Instagram user. “This is so fire [fire emoji] Looking absolutely incredible,” continued the message, trailed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“I wasn’t ready,” a fourth fan gushed over her hotness, ending with a trio of heart-eyes.