Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In A White Bikini Top While Posing On A Beach In New Dreamy Snaps

Vanessa Hudgens seems to be teasing her 38.6 million Instagram followers as she uploaded a series of breathtaking pics that featured the star as she soaked up the sun. The High School Musical alum teased her fans on Wednesday, August 5, by sharing stunning snaps of a past vacation to Turks and Caicos. The upload comes mere days after Hudgens uploaded a sizzling pic of her wearing a pink bikini and sarong while enjoying the beach.

The heavenly shot featured a gorgeous Hudgens as she looked off to the side. Her killer physique and curves were front and center as she wore a plunging white front-tie bikini top and loose-fitting pants and shirt.

The top had a low neckline which adequately covered her cleavage, although the audience was treated to a bit of underboob as she arched her back while gently resting her hand behind her head. The top appeared to be held up by thin strings that clung to her shoulders, while a few loose pieces dangled loosely over her toned arms.

Hudgens paired the look with gorgeous white silk striped pants which she matched with an oversized button-down shirt that casually hung over her shoulders. As for accessories, she wore plenty of chains around her neck and a stunning pair of dangling shell earrings. To completed the look with thin gold body chains, which she flaunted in a previous Instagram post.

The brunette-beauty looked angelic as she tucked a flower behind her ear and wore her hair in what looked to be a low bun. She posed with one leg bent while she covered her feet with the pristine white sand that stretched out behind her. The glimmer of the blue ocean waters could be seen in the backdrop, along with what appeared to be an incredible sunset which highlighted her ethereal beauty.

The second snap gave her followers a better look at her background. The image captured a setting sun, scattered beach rocks, a white-sandy beach, and shimmering blue waters that appeared to stretch on forever.

The post seemed to be a favorite among fans as they hit the “like” button more than 450,000 times in less than seven hours. Her followers couldn’t help but share their love for the actress as they rushed to the comments section to let her know.

“You are such a beauty,” one admirer gushed.

“You’re gorgeous,” another follower commented.

“Love this! Like a dream,” a third exclaimed.

Hudgens followed up this stunning series with more dreamy images that featured the same ensemble.