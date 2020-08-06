Instagram Model Jocelyn Chew Flaunts Cleavage In Barely-There Bikini For Latest Video Update

Model Jocelyn Chew flaunted her athletic figure in a scintillating video for her latest Instagram update. In the clip, she recorded herself laying back in a barely-there bikini that accentuated her cleavage and showcased her killer curves.

The Canadian-born beauty has treated fans to various swimsuit looks in recent weeks, but this was her most revealing ensemble. She was filmed laying out on what appeared to be a boat, and her backdrop was crystal clear water and an aqua-blue sky. A shoreline and several boats could be seen in the distance.

Chew wore her long brown hair tied back in a ponytail. She leaned on her side and supported her weight with her left arm. The social media influencer rocked a minuscule bikini that had a brown floral pattern and white accents. Chew’s top had thin straps and wrapped tightly around her chest while embellishing her assets. Her bottoms had small rings that connected the thin straps which hugged onto her waist. She accessorized with two necklaces, three bracelets on her right wrist, and several rings.

The 28-year old started the vid by raising a hand to her head while giving a sultry glare into the camera. Chew tussled her hair and then flashed a giant smile at the lens, and turned to look off-camera while resting her right arm on her legs. At the end of the video, she put her hand through her hair once more before turning her body to show a hint of her backside. Viewers were treated to a glimpse of Chew’s toned midsection and hourglass figure, and her tanned skin popped against the light blue backdrop.

In the caption, the model joked that the self-made footage made her feel like a director, and uploaded the post on Wednesday. Many of Chew’s 543,000 Instagram followers noticed the steamy clip, and nearly 9,500 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button. Multiple popular models including Cindy Mello and Sofia Harmanda responded with fire emoji, as the replies were littered with those and other emoji. Fans filled the comment section with compliments.

“That smile tho…think we just found a cure for covid,” one admirer wrote.

“You’re in amazing shape. Bravo,” an Instagram user replied.

“How are you real?” another asked.

“Exotic, stunning beauty,” one fan wrote while adding multiple rose emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Chew showcased her slender frame in a red two-piece. She added two snaps and a video in the revealing number as she posed outdoors in front of a wall. That update garnered more than 27,000 likes.