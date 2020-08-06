Valerie Cossette Flaunts Fantastic Figure In A Skintight Romper While Out ‘To Enjoy The City’

Canadian model Valerie Cossete put her insane body and killer curves on full display in yesterday’s Instagram update, sharing a gorgeous photo of herself in a skintight black romper that perfectly showcased her hourglass physique. The upload portrayed the brunette beauty out and about the city, and saw her posing next to a statuary group in front of an imposing building. She held one leg straight and the other knee bent, raising both hands at bust level to show off her long, pastel-pink nails. She clasped her raven tresses in between her fingers, flashing a coy smile while gazing into the distance with laughing eyes.

Valerie rocked a casual-chic style, looking fabulous in a strappy one-piece from Fashion Nova that was cinched at the waist, accentuating her trim figure. The item fit her like a glove, clinging to every inch of her curvy body. The romper cut off at mid-thigh, flaunting her chiseled pins in addition to baring her slender arms. The 27-year-old added a few accessories to finish the look, including a pair of massive hoop earrings, a shiny ring on one finger, and a delicate necklace adorning her décolletage. She wore light-gray sneakers for comfort, which appeared to sport a stylish snakeskin print. A trendy charcoal purse rested on the pedestal behind her back, adding a sophisticated vibe to the sporty outfit.

The photo captured her from the mid-profile, and was taken from a low angle that offered a fantastic view of her voluptuous assets. The pose particularly emphasized Valerie’s round hip and chiseled midsection, while also teasing her perky posterior. Her long, dark tresses tumbled down her back and over her shoulder, grazing her chest and drawing the eye toward her busty curves. The posture also left her arm tattoos on show for her audience to admire, along with the ink on her neck and above her knee.

The Bang Energy elite model seemed to be enjoying the outing, and didn’t hesitate to express her enthusiasm in the caption. She was snapped by a water fountain — a detail Valerie called attention to with a suitable emoji. The backdrop also included a potted plant that added a splash of color to the urban décor, as did the green leaves sprouting from the base of the statue. A pale-blue sky hung overhead, one sparingly decorated with dainty clouds.

Followers seemed to really appreciate the view of the city, but appeared even more thrilled by the sight of her fantastic curves. The upload racked up more than 30,940 likes overnight, as well as and 350-plus comments from her eager fans.

“Awwwww im [sic] missing you. I want to explore and get lost again,” wrote Australian model Gemma Walker, ending with a heart emoji.

“Gorgeous,” tattooed beauty Vicky Aisha described the look, adding a two-hearts emoji.

“Wow,” chimed in Peruvian pageant queen Paula Manzanal, prefacing her message with a pair of heart-eyes.

“Absolute slayer, looking stunning, sexy, and ravishingly gorgeous,” gushed another Instagram user.