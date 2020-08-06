YouTube Stars Alex & Alan Stokes Charged With Felony After Bank Robbery Pranks

YouTube stars Alan and Alex Stokes, also known as the Stokes Twins by fans, have been charged with a felony after being connected to a series of bank robbery pranks, TMZ reported.

According to the outlet, the Stokes “staged a pair of fake bank robberies in Irvine, CA back in October, one of which resulted in an unsuspecting Uber driver being held at gunpoint by police.”

Both stars were charged with “one felony count of false imprisonment plus a misdemeanor count for falsely reporting an emergency.”

A statement detailing the “pranks” from the Orange County District Attorney said the duo dressed for the part in all-black attire and matching ski masks complete with duffle bags stuffed with cash, which they carried with them. Once ready, they would call an Uber to pick them up.

During the first prank, when the driver arrived and the Stokes got into the vehicle, they allegedly declined to take the brothers anywhere, unaware the entire thing was fake. A nearby bystander reportedly witnessed the incident and apparent disagreement. Thinking the brothers were trying to steal the car, they called the cops.

When authorities arrived on the scene, a gun was pulled on the driver, who they initially believed was an accomplice to the robbery, not yet knowing it was a prank.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ultimately, the Stokes were let go by the reporting cops. However, only a few hours later, the pranksters tried to pull the exact same scheme again at the University of California, Irvine.

During the escapades, the YouTubers had their filmmaker record the entire thing from afar.

The district attorney was quoted calling the entire thing “some kind of twisted attempt to gain more popularity on the Internet by unnecessarily putting members of the public and police officers in danger.”

TMZ reported that if the siblings wind up being found guilty of the charges against them, they could each be sentenced to four years in prison.

On social media, most people did not have much sympathy for the Stokes for participating in “swatting.”

Several users shared clips of the videos that were linked to the pairs’ arrest and said it was irresponsible of them to share content like that with more than 4.81 million subscribers, many of whom are young and impressionable.

“First Jake Paul gets raided then the Stokes Twins get charged with a felony, the police are finally hunting down YouTubers like the scum we are,” tweeted one user.

On Wednesday, The Inquisitr reported that another famous YouTube star, Jake Paul, had become part of an FBI investigation as several agents were sent to his Calabasas estate to execute a search warrant. Multiple guns were seized in the raid.