‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Enlists Gwen’s Help, Xander Worries About His Relationship With Sarah

Days of our Lives spoilers for Thursday, August 6, 2020 reveal that there will be plenty of drama in the soaps’s penultimate episode for the week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) enlist the help of his new buddy Gwen, who will agree to spy on Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and report back to him. Gwen may have a couple of motives for agreeing to stay hot on Gabi’s trail.

Gabi has recently grown close to Gwen’s former boyfriend, Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash). She may want to make sure that the pair are only friends, and that Gabi doesn’t try to steal her man. In addition, Gwen has grown close to Chad in the past few weeks, and she’ll be eager to help one of the only friends she has in Salem.

However, rumors are circulating that sparks could begin to fly between Chad and Gwen while Chad’s wife, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) is out of the state receiving treatment for her mental health issues. With Abby out of the picture for now, Chad may have a weak moment and stray from his wife with Gwen, which would likely cause a ton of trouble in his life.

Meanwhile, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will confide in Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) that he’s worried he’ll mess up his second chance with the object of his affection, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey).

The pair called it quits earlier this year at their wedding just moments after Sarah found out that Xander had switched her daughter, Mickey, with that of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) little girl, Rachel, shortly after birth. Mickey had died due to complications from a car accident, and Xander tried to shelter Sarah from the pain.

Now, the couple have decided to give their relationship another shot, but Xander doesn’t seem to trust himself to be the man that Sarah wants him to be.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and his new wife Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will get some surprising news about their pregnancy. The duo have been on edge since finding out that Lani was expecting due to the fact that their first child, a son that they named David Abraham after their fathers, died during birth.

In addition, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will find that their romantic evening will veer off course.