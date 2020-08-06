‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Reunites With Her ‘Dream Team’ After Testing Negative For COVID-19

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador appears to be bouncing back after testing positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, she shared a new pic of herself all glammed up and used hashtags like “#bravocommercial” and “#covidnegative” to indicate that she is healthy again and slowly getting back to work.

On Tuesday, The Inquisitr reported that Shannon had filmed a video of herself to inform fans she and her twin daughters had tested negative for the virus but still planned to lay low for a while to ensure they were safe.

Shannon had to pause filming for Season 15 of RHOC after she contracted the virus. It was previously reported she would need to test negative at least twice before she would be permitted to film in-person with her castmates again.

Her latest Instagram update seems to indicate she might be getting ready to make her return. In the snap, Shannon smiled brightly while wearing a vibrant long-sleeved magenta shirt and what looked like black yoga pants. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and a necklace, and her blond hair was styled into soft curls.

She was flanked by hairstylist Laura Rugetti and cosmetologist Pamela Brogardi, who the housewife dubbed her “dream team.”

While Shannon did not wear any face covering in the pic, both Rugetti and Brogardi did.

In the comments section, fans predicted the 56-year-old was being prepared to film something. That said, it was also full of dissenting opinions.

Dozens of users thought it was much too soon for her to be around others without protection, stating that it could take months for her to be safe again, while others came to Shannon’s defense.

“Didn’t you JUST have Covid?” asked one person.

“Yes. I have two negative tests,” responded the reality star.

“She just got her make up done people, let her take a damn photo showing off her glam. Leave the poor lady ALONE!” exclaimed another.

Shannon thanked them for defending her.

“What’s up with no mask??? You just get over covid and are around people with no mask on for a picture. This doesn’t look safe.. people have tested negative and then positive again later. Very irresponsible to the people around you,” chimed in a third user.

“Shannon you look incredible, but please wear a mask from a RN fan,” added a fourth Instagrammer.

Aside from her regular followers, Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons also liked the post.